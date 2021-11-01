WINTHROP — Let’s set the scene: A couple decides to commemorate their romance by attaching a lock to Winthrop’s Spring Creek Bridge. Now, some 90 gestures of love later, fish are swimming around a bed of keys.
Town workers removed roughly 90 padlocks from the bridge Oct. 26 using mechanical grinders and bolt cutters. They have plans to remove any new locks in the future.
Mayor Sally Ranzau said she heard there had been a couple cases of keys winding up inside of salmon.
“I don’t know how many … but it makes sense if you think about it,” she said. A little silver shiny thing looks kind of like a lure.
The love locks tradition is popular in Paris and bridges across the world. Sweethearts often scratch in their initials on these padlocks before throwing the key away, essentially sealing their love in time.
Ranzau said she had never heard of the love lock tradition until she looked it up online. “It would be nice to have people just take a picture,” she said.
The town will have to take further action if locks start popping up in great numbers again, she said.
“I would just like to urge people to not do that on anyone’s bridge in any state,” she said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”
Chris Johnson, president of the Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation, said the keys in the river are “by and large” probably not causing any harm to fish.
If by chance a key did drop down right in front of a salmon, they are just going to spit it back out, he said.
Jeff Sarvis, Winthrop public works director, said the locks on the bridge's cables really started to accumulate over the last few months.
The metal locks on the bridge have the potential to wear down its cable over time, he said.
Sarvis said after he learned about the locks he decided it was probably a good idea to start removing them.
Those love locks at first seemed like a “neat touristy thing,” he said. But actually it is not good, he said, unless something is built specifically for the purpose of love locks.
