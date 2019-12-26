WENATCHEE — Need a winter scene for a music video? Try Mission Ridge. That’s what Macklemore did.
The Seattle-based rapper filmed a portion of the video for his new single, “It’s Christmas Time,” at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort earlier this month. The video features young kids playing in the snow at Mission Ridge outside Wenatchee.
The video was released Dec. 16 and by Thursday had nearly 1.5 million views. The video description offered a special thanks to Mission Ridge and several employees.
The day of the release, Mission Ridge posted a photo to social media of Macklemore posing at the top of the resort with Bob Barnes, who played Santa Claus in the video.
Macklemore and producer Ryan Lewis received four Grammy Awards in 2014: Best New Artist, Best Rap Album for “The Heist” and Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Thrift Shop.”