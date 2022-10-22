221025-newslocal-makeadifferenceday 01.JPG

Tiffany McEachern, a Stage Kid parent to Ava, and Aubrey Clark, help clean the Numerica Performing Arts Center for Make A Difference Day on Saturday. 

WENATCHEE — Lacey Price zigzagged through a maze of hallways in the Numerica Performing Arts Center on Saturday morning, assisting just about anyone she contacted. The managing director of Stage Kids, she helped direct over 100 kids on improvement and cleanup projects for the 32nd annual Make a Difference Day.

“It’s such a beautiful theater,” Price said. “We’re so lucky.”

221025-newslocal-makeadifferenceday 02.JPG

Stage Kid Sonja Erickson, who plays an Oompa-Loompa in Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka Jr." helps clean stanchions at the Numerica Performing Arts Center for Make A Difference Day Saturday in Wenatchee.
221025-newslocal-makeadifferenceday 03.JPG

Stage Kid Ellie Johnston, who plays an Oompa-Loompa in Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka Jr." vacuums cobwebs from a railing in the Numerica Performing Arts Center for Make A Difference Day Saturday in Wenatchee.


