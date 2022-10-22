Stage Kid Ellie Johnston, who plays an Oompa-Loompa in Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka Jr." vacuums cobwebs from a railing in the Numerica Performing Arts Center for Make A Difference Day Saturday in Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE — Lacey Price zigzagged through a maze of hallways in the Numerica Performing Arts Center on Saturday morning, assisting just about anyone she contacted. The managing director of Stage Kids, she helped direct over 100 kids on improvement and cleanup projects for the 32nd annual Make a Difference Day.
“It’s such a beautiful theater,” Price said. “We’re so lucky.”
Across the region, more than 40 events were held for the annual day of volunteerism. Events range from a bike repair and giveaway in Cashmere to a collection drive for baby supplies, graffiti cleanups and several donation drives at Pybus Market.
Price helped orchestrate this year’s volunteer event for Stage Kids, the first time the organization has gotten in on the action. While she first began to brainstorm ideas on how community members could help with Stage Kids, the group switched to see what they could do to give back instead.
“Our mission isn’t for these kids to learn singing and dancing skills, it’s to have life skills,” she said. “It’s really simple stuff, that’s the nice thing.”
The Numerica PAC provided the group with a list of tasks for the building, and the 106 kids in this fall’s "Willy Wonka Jr." cleaned windows and emergency lights, and swept the PAC, among other projects. The volunteers ranged in age from the third to eighth graders.
A crew even helped clean the theater’s 550 seats, with Price offering a plea for theater-goers: "Please don’t put your gum on the back of your seats."
As some cast members rehearsed, others got their hands dirty. Sonja Erickson, an Oompa-Loompa in the production, excitedly shined stanchions outside of the building. Saturday was the first time Erickson helped with Make a Difference Day, and she said she enjoyed getting involved.
“I like it,” she said. “It's something that I can do so that we can keep doing shows here.”
But cleaning such a big building doesn’t have to be all work. Erickson and Price practiced rolling the R’s in Brass, and Erickson said she liked to make the stanchions shiny again using the cleaner.
“Because it’s Brasso, and you get to clean brass,” she said. “It’s very easy and very fun.”
While Erickson carried the stanchions through the PAC’s halls, a group of performers practiced the Oompa Loompa song on stage. Elsewhere, a group of kids helped clean the dressing rooms backstage while others picked up garbage outside.
The two casts of Willy Wonka, with 53 kids in each, helped during both a morning and afternoon rehearsal.
Erickson got in on the action, too, cleaning the windows of the theater’s control room while the cast practiced the production’s gumball scene.
