WENATCHEE — The Community for the Advancement of Family Education (CAFE) is organizing three volunteer cleanups this month as a part of Make a Difference Day.
The community work will focus on cleaning graffiti, streets and trails, according to a CAFE news release.
CAFE will provide water, gloves, hand sanitizer and masks, according to the release. Volunteers are recommended to bring warm clothing and shoes for hiking.
Socially distanced volunteers are scheduled to gather on Oct. 10, 17 and 24. All cleanups will start at 8:40 a.m. at 766 S. Mission St.