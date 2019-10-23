Volunteers across the region will mobilize en masse Saturday for Make a Difference Day.
What follows is a snapshot of the projects planned. The entire list, including details for each project, can be found at wenatcheemkdd.com.
ON THE MAP
1. Celebrate World Habitat Day, 611 S. Wenatchee Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: Ruth Dagg, habitatvolunteers@nwi.net
2. Paint the door, Food Distribution Center, 1422 N. Miller St., 8:30 a.m. to noon
Contact: Alan Walker, alanw@cdcac.org
3. Valley View Cemetery cleanup, north of East Wenatchee, 9 a.m. to noon
Contact: Shanley Crane, rscc82@gmail.com
4. Paint the walls, Community Action Center, 620 Lewis St., 8:30 a.m. to noon
Contact: Alan Walker, alanw@cdcac.org
5. Attend SAGE Monster Bash, 710 N. Chelan Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact: Megan Willis, meganw@findsafety.org
6. Free LED bulbs, Wenatchee Community Center, 520 S. Chelan Ave., 9 to 11 a.m.
Contact: Susan Gillin, susan.gillin@chelanpud.org
7. Work with Parque Padrinos, Wenatchee Community Center, 9 to 11 a.m.
Contact: Teresa Bendito, teresabendito@gmail.com
8. Days for Girls, LDS Church, 667 10th St. N.E., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: Vicki Larson, 663-3707
9. Outdoor cleanup at Our House, 1708 Castlerock Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact: Cancer Care of NCW/Our House, 663-6964
10. Ohme Gardens cleanup, 3327 Ohme Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact: Gina Jans, 662-5785
11. Donate to Makspire’s Kids Helping Kids, 146 Easy Way, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact: Makenna Schwab, makspire@gmail.com
12. Warm Thing Collection, Washington Park, 10 a.m. to noon
Contact: 662-6439
13. Turn plastic bags into sleeping mats for homeless, Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Contact: Kay Fisher, threefishers@nwi.net
14. Paint bathroom at Haven of Hope, 202 S. Franklin St.
Contact: Bonnie Fletcher, 423-5915
15. Outdoor cleanup, Mission House men’s group home, 2415 No. 1 Canyon Road, 10 a.m.
Contact: Matt Smith, 253-754-0583
16. FUNDrive textiles collection, WHS parking lot, 1101 Millerdale Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: Jennifer Harrison, 679-7136
17. Food drive for Serve Wenatchee, Grocery Outlet, 1616 N. Wenatchee Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: Doug Morger, 670-2342
18. Share a Pair during ‘Socktober’, Peoples Bank, 901 N. Mission St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: April Emry, 664-5328
19. Donate to Lighthouse Ministries, 410 Columbia St., 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: Shawn Arington, 884-4864
20. Coats for Kids, Albertsons parking lot, 1128 N. Miller St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: Donna Pruitt, 663-4673
21. Create/fill Christmas stockings for CASA, 431 Douglas St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact: Heather Baker, 662-7350
22. Bikes For Kids, Kenroy Elementary School, 601 N. Jonathan Ave., 8 a.m. to noon
Contact: Chuck Riibe, 679-9475
23. Hospitality Ministries Coat Drive, People’s Bank, 901 N. Mission St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: Kurt Betancourt, 421-1817
24. Projects at Pybus Public Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center food drive
Contact: Women’s Resource Center, angiez@wrc-ncw.org
Donate dog, cat food to Humane Society
Contact: Jenni Uhlrich, 662-9577
Glass to Sand demo, donations
Contact: Nadia Verduzco, chatak09@gmail.com
Donate plastic grocery bags
Contact: Kay Fisher, threefishers@nwi.net
Give a foster parent $5
Contact: Hayley Stoebner, hstoebner@ewu.edu
Donate for Gold~n~Plum hospital kits
Contact: Sarah Strang, andrewstrang@msn.com
Donate items to Power House Ministry
Contact: Pat Fitzgerald, ppfitz@aol.com
Learn about Green Bag Program
Karen Bruggman, karenb@cdcac.org
Stock the Closet for Lincoln students
Contact: Kristina Mason, mason.k@wenatcheeschools.org
Donate notebooks to Literacy Council
Contact: Anwen Cook, anwenc@cdcac.org
Donate gifts cards to NAMI
Contact: Contact: Janice Daines, janicedaines@mac.com
Learn about ONE Campaign
Contact: Michelle Shermer, 670-1305
Donate a bear to Share A Bear
Contact: Faith Godbey, 663-3701
Volunteer with Wenatchee After-School Program
Contact: Marya Madsen, 741-9908
Tool sharpening at Pybus Market
Contact: Kate Bratrude, bratrude.c@gmail.com
NOT ON MAP
Diaper Drive 2019, multiple locations, times
Contact: Erica Mendoza, 664-6032
Projects in the City of Quincy, multiple locations, times
Contact: Bonnie Kniveton, 787-3912
Work Party at Lake Wenatchee YMCA Camp, Saturday and Sunday
Contact: Tim McElravy, (509) 763-9622
Keep Plants Healthy on Foster Creek, meet at 203 S. Rainier St., Waterville, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact: Ryan Lefler, 423-5990
Badger Mountain Road highway cleanup Project, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: Gene Sharratt, gsharratt@wsu.edu
Camp Zanika Lache cleanup, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact: Theresa Samuelsen, 663-1609
Entiat Make a Difference Day, City Hall, 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Contact:Joe Bell, joeandjudybell@apcap.net
Labeling storm drains in East Wenatchee, multiple location, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact: Garren Melton, gmelton@east-wenatchee.com
Malaga Community Park work day, 9 a.m.
Contact: Helen Horn, helenlhorn1@juno.com
Fall cleanup at WRI at Barn Beach Reserve, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 9 a.m. to noon
Contact: Tricia Cook, 548-0181, Ext. 4
Cleanup at Trusting Spirit Horse Rescue, 6 Crystal Moon, Orondo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact: admin@trustingspirithorserescue.org
Help with smoke alarm installations, Brookside Trailer Court, 1800 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact: Hannah Christen, 670-4037
Donate to CASA gift card drive, Volunteer desk at Central Washington Hospital
Contact: Makrina Shanbour, makrina.shanbour@confluencehealth.org
Share story for Teachers Make A Difference Book
Contact: Eldene Wall, 669-6838
Piano recitals at area retirement homes, multiple locations and times
Contact: Teri Rappe, 663-4121