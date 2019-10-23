Volunteers across the region will mobilize en masse Saturday for Make a Difference Day.

What follows is a snapshot of the projects planned. The entire list, including details for each project, can be found at wenatcheemkdd.com.

ON THE MAP

1. Celebrate World Habitat Day, 611 S. Wenatchee Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: Ruth Dagg, habitatvolunteers@nwi.net

2. Paint the door, Food Distribution Center, 1422 N. Miller St., 8:30 a.m. to noon

Contact: Alan Walker, alanw@cdcac.org

3. Valley View Cemetery cleanup, north of East Wenatchee, 9 a.m. to noon

Contact: Shanley Crane, rscc82@gmail.com

4.  Paint the walls, Community Action Center, 620 Lewis St., 8:30 a.m. to noon

Contact: Alan Walker, alanw@cdcac.org

5. Attend SAGE Monster Bash, 710 N. Chelan Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: Megan Willis, meganw@findsafety.org

6. Free LED bulbs, Wenatchee Community Center, 520 S. Chelan Ave., 9 to 11 a.m.

Contact: Susan Gillin, susan.gillin@chelanpud.org

7. Work with Parque Padrinos, Wenatchee Community Center, 9 to 11 a.m.

Contact: Teresa Bendito, teresabendito@gmail.com

8. Days for Girls, LDS Church, 667 10th St. N.E., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: Vicki Larson, 663-3707

9. Outdoor cleanup at Our House, 1708 Castlerock Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: Cancer Care of NCW/Our House, 663-6964

10. Ohme Gardens cleanup, 3327 Ohme Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: Gina Jans, 662-5785

11. Donate to Makspire’s Kids Helping Kids, 146 Easy Way, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: Makenna Schwab, makspire@gmail.com

12. Warm Thing Collection, Washington Park, 10 a.m. to noon

Contact: 662-6439

13. Turn plastic bags into sleeping mats for homeless, Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Contact: Kay Fisher, threefishers@nwi.net

14. Paint bathroom at Haven of Hope, 202 S. Franklin St.

Contact: Bonnie Fletcher, 423-5915

15. Outdoor cleanup, Mission House men’s group home, 2415 No. 1 Canyon Road, 10 a.m.

Contact: Matt Smith, 253-754-0583

16. FUNDrive textiles collection, WHS parking lot, 1101 Millerdale Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: Jennifer Harrison, 679-7136

17. Food drive for Serve Wenatchee, Grocery Outlet, 1616 N. Wenatchee Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: Doug Morger, 670-2342

18. Share a Pair during ‘Socktober’, Peoples Bank, 901 N. Mission St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: April Emry, 664-5328

19. Donate to Lighthouse Ministries, 410 Columbia St., 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: Shawn Arington, 884-4864

20. Coats for Kids, Albertsons parking lot, 1128 N. Miller St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: Donna Pruitt, 663-4673

21. Create/fill Christmas stockings for CASA, 431 Douglas St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact: Heather Baker, 662-7350

22. Bikes For Kids, Kenroy Elementary School, 601 N. Jonathan Ave., 8 a.m. to noon

Contact: Chuck Riibe, 679-9475

23. Hospitality Ministries Coat Drive, People’s Bank, 901 N. Mission St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: Kurt Betancourt, 421-1817

24. Projects at Pybus Public Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Women’s Resource Center food drive

Contact: Women’s Resource Center, angiez@wrc-ncw.org

Donate dog, cat food to Humane Society

Contact: Jenni Uhlrich, 662-9577

Glass to Sand demo, donations

Contact: Nadia Verduzco, chatak09@gmail.com

Donate plastic grocery bags

Contact: Kay Fisher, threefishers@nwi.net

Give a foster parent $5

Contact: Hayley Stoebner, hstoebner@ewu.edu

Donate for Gold~n~Plum hospital kits

Contact: Sarah Strang, andrewstrang@msn.com

Donate items to Power House Ministry

Contact: Pat Fitzgerald, ppfitz@aol.com

Learn about Green Bag Program

Karen Bruggman, karenb@cdcac.org

Stock the Closet for Lincoln students

Contact: Kristina Mason, mason.k@wenatcheeschools.org

Donate notebooks to Literacy Council

Contact: Anwen Cook, anwenc@cdcac.org

Donate gifts cards to NAMI

Contact: Contact: Janice Daines, janicedaines@mac.com

Learn about ONE Campaign

Contact: Michelle Shermer, 670-1305

Donate a bear to Share A Bear

Contact: Faith Godbey, 663-3701

Volunteer with Wenatchee After-School Program

Contact: Marya Madsen, 741-9908

Tool sharpening at Pybus Market

Contact: Kate Bratrude, bratrude.c@gmail.com

NOT ON MAP

Diaper Drive 2019, multiple locations, times

Contact: Erica Mendoza, 664-6032

Projects in the City of Quincy, multiple locations, times

Contact: Bonnie Kniveton, 787-3912

Work Party at Lake Wenatchee YMCA Camp, Saturday and Sunday

Contact: Tim McElravy, (509) 763-9622

Keep Plants Healthy on Foster Creek, meet at 203 S. Rainier St., Waterville, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: Ryan Lefler, 423-5990

Badger Mountain Road highway cleanup Project, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: Gene Sharratt, gsharratt@wsu.edu

Camp Zanika Lache cleanup, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: Theresa Samuelsen, 663-1609

Entiat Make a Difference Day, City Hall, 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Contact:Joe Bell, joeandjudybell@apcap.net

Labeling storm drains in East Wenatchee, multiple location, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: Garren Melton, gmelton@east-wenatchee.com

Malaga Community Park work day, 9 a.m.

Contact: Helen Horn, helenlhorn1@juno.com

Fall cleanup at WRI at Barn Beach Reserve, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 9 a.m. to noon

Contact: Tricia Cook, 548-0181, Ext. 4

Cleanup at Trusting Spirit Horse Rescue, 6 Crystal Moon, Orondo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: admin@trustingspirithorserescue.org

Help with smoke alarm installations, Brookside Trailer Court, 1800 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact: Hannah Christen, 670-4037

Donate to CASA gift card drive, Volunteer desk at Central Washington Hospital

Contact: Makrina Shanbour, makrina.shanbour@confluencehealth.org

Share story for Teachers Make A Difference Book

Contact: Eldene Wall, 669-6838

Piano recitals at area retirement homes, multiple locations and times

Contact: Teri Rappe, 663-4121