MALAGA — A man and woman from Malaga are accused of igniting a brush fire that burned almost 3,000 acres in the Colockum.
Detectives with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office believe Wade Ryan Hawkins, 29, and Kirsten Bree Horner, 29, set fire to brush July 24 at milepost 0.6 on Kingsbury Road south of Malaga, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Chelan County Superior Court.
The Colockum Fire burned 2,967 acres, forced residents in the immediate area to evacuate their homes and cost $2.1 million to extinguish.
Hawkins and Horner were believed to be having problems with their landlord, the affidavit said. They were living in an RV on the 7200 block of Colockum Road, about 2 miles from where the fire began, and were seen driving from the area at high speeds not long before the fire was reported.
In July 24 interviews with detectives, the couple denied any involvement in the fire.
Hawkins sold his property on the 7200 block of Colockum Road in May and, according to the affidavit, was given 30 days by the new owners to move his RV off the property.
The new property owner intended to meet with Hawkins on July 24 about the situation and called RiverCom Dispatch about 1:35 p.m. to request help from the sheriff’s department, the affidavit said. Soon after the call, Hawkins and Horner left their RV in Hawkins’ Ford F-250 at a high rate of speed.
Smoke from the fire was reported about a half hour later.
Hawkins and Horner were arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree arson and are being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. They again denied any involvement in the fire.