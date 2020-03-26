MALAGA — A Malaga man is suspected of stealing 14 heavy equipment batteries from a Wenatchee construction company.
Wade Ryan Hawkins, 28, was arrested Tuesday after selling four batteries to an undercover detective who replied to a Facebook ad posted by Hawkins, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
An employee of Selland Construction reported Tuesday morning that nine batteries were stolen overnight from equipment parked on the 5800 block of Colockum Road in Malaga. Five batteries were stolen from the property a week prior, but not reported until Tuesday, the release said.
The 14 batteries had a combined value of about $2,720 and weighed more than 1,000 thousand pounds.
Tuesday evening, a detective replied to a Facebook advertisement for two batteries matching the description of the batteries stolen from Selland, the release said. Hawkins allegedly responded to the detective and arranged to meet him that night in Wenatchee.
Hawkins sold the detectives four batteries for $200 and reportedly said he could sell them three more the next day, the release said. Hawkins told detectives that the batteries were taken from a vacuum truck he owned and others were purchased from Battery Systems in Wenatchee, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court.
Seven batteries were recovered by authorities, three are believed to have been sold as scrap and four are unaccounted for, the release said.
Hawkins was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trafficking stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree vehicle prowl and second-degree criminal trespassing. He was released Wednesday without bail.