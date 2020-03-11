WENATCHEE — A 22-year-old man already facing 51 charges related to a checking scam is suspected of scamming another person while free on bail.
Damien Scott Hally of Malaga was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing $160 from a 19-year-old man who believed Hally would reinvest the money.
Hally has two separate, but similar cases open in Chelan County Superior Court in which he’s charged with 23 counts of forgery, 23 counts of second-degree identity theft, four counts of intimidating a witness and one count of leading organized crime.
On March 5, the 19-year-old man told Wenatchee police he met Hally on Snapchat and Hally told him he could turn $200 into $20,000 if he left the cash in Hally’s post office box, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County District Court. The 19-year-old placed $160 cash in the box and then, at Hally’s instruction, went to East Wenatchee to meet with Hally.
Hally never showed up and when the 19-year-old returned to the Post Office shortly after the money was gone. In a text exchange on Snapchat, Hally reportedly told the man, “... this is what I do I scam ppl,” the affidavit said.
Police issued an attempt to locate notice to area law enforcement officers, informing them that there was probable cause to arrest Hally for third-degree theft.
On Tuesday, a Chelan County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a silver Mercedes driven by Hally at milepost 1 on Malaga Alcoa Highway south of Wenatchee. Hally was told to exit the car and then fled as the deputy attempted to arrest him, the affidavit said.
He allegedly ran for several hundred feet before two deputies reached him and took him to the ground. He was arrested on suspicion of third-degree theft and resisting arrest. His next district court hearing is April 21.
Hally was first arrested Jan. 30 after allegedly convincing several women, through threats or promise to earn more money, to deposit forged checks and then withdraw the money in cash for him. The checks were all in the amount of $900 and written on the account of Midwest companies. Prosecutors filed additional charges against him in February after a search of his Malaga home yielded more checks of identical amounts written on the account of Midwest companies.
Trial dates are set for April 21 in both cases. His next hearing date is March 25. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.