Richard Premro, the owner of Mama Tina's Pizza food truck, puts a pie into his wood-burning oven in 2021. Premro and his wife, Tina, opened their first brick-and-mortar location, and could look to open more in the near future.
WENATCHEE — Can I interest you in a big dill pizza? Or maybe a pulled pork sandwich? How about a grande calzone? What about all three from Wenatchee's newest pizzeria?
While Mama Tina's Pizza has served up food throughout North Central Washington for the past year and a half from a custom-built food trailer, owner Richard Premro and his wife and restaurant namesake, Tina, have opened their first permanent location.
The 1,600-square-foot restaurant opened on March 25 and is located at 759 Riverside Drive, previously Sure To Rise Bakery. After searching for a location for roughly a year, Premro said the site offered several benefits since it was already equipped to operate as a restaurant.
The restaurant offers an expanded menu including calzones, paninis, espresso and salads, and plans to offer gelato in the summertime as well as cannoli. While the classic pepperoni is the most popular, a pickle pizza topped with homemade garlic dill sauce, mozzarella, pickles, ranch and dill seasoning has also proven to be a hit.
Mama Tina's will also soon offer a selection of local beers and ciders.
Eventually, the pizza will be cooked in a $25,000 wood-fired pizza oven custom built in Italy. However, difficulty with connecting the ventilation has means the oven is ideal and the pizza is currently cooked in the trailer parked outside and brought into the restaurant.
The trailer is equipped with a smaller woodfired pizza oven that can cook a pizza in around 90 seconds.
When the oven inside does becomes functional, the food truck will continue to operate throughout the area. Premro said the restaurant already has a slate of nearly 20 weddings to cater this summer.
In addition to Premro and his wife, the store has two employees. Premro said the restaurant has been hampered by the state's minimum wage law, which at $15.74, resulted in the reduction in staffing early.
But business has been "steady," and a location near the Apple Capitol loop travel should encourage foot traffic during the summertime, Premro said.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights have been the most popular times so far.
"We've got seating for 20 people outside," Premro said. "It's nice, it's undercover."
Additionally, the restaurant has seating for around 18 people inside.
A retired X-Ray tech, Premro's entry into the food industry hasn't been all smooth sailing. Beyond the trouble of connecting his new pizza oven, Premro struggled obtain the proper permitting for his custom-built food trailer.
The issue meant that for more than a year, the $85,000 trailer operated on a series of temporary permits for either a day or week at a time through the health district. Eventually, the permitting issue caused the food truck to temporarily close in November, though it received full L&I permitting about three weeks ago.
While the restaurant offers an expanded menu, pizza continues to be a focus. A large mural of a flying pizza sign painted by local artist Sara Hasslinger takes up one of the restaurant's walls. Hasslinger's other projects include the new "Wenatchee" mural in downtown.
The mural required a bit of creativity, and mess, to get just right. Premro bought a pie from another local restaurant, and chucked a slice at a portable white board. Hassinger used the splatter to trace an outline, projected it onto the wall and painted.
Though the restaurant has several new items, one thing it doesn't offer yet is delivery. Premro said the Neapolitan-style pizza the restaurant offers is meant to be eaten fresh out of the oven, and would not maintain the same freshness.
"They just don't travel really well," he sad.
While this is the first location, it potentially be the last. Premro has looked into potentially 2-3 others in eastern Washington and one down in Arizona.
The open-concept restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Premro encourages customer to place their order ahead of time at 509-630-0450.
