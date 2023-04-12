211204-newslocal-mobileeats 01.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Richard Premro, the owner of Mama Tina's Pizza food truck, puts a pie into his wood-burning oven in 2021. Premro and his wife, Tina, opened their first brick-and-mortar location, and could look to open more in the near future.

WENATCHEE — Can I interest you in a big dill pizza? Or maybe a pulled pork sandwich? How about a grande calzone? What about all three from Wenatchee's newest pizzeria?

While Mama Tina's Pizza has served up food throughout North Central Washington for the past year and a half from a custom-built food trailer, owner Richard Premro and his wife and restaurant namesake, Tina, have opened their first permanent location.

flying pizza

A mural of a flying pizza slice dominates one of the walls of Mama Tina's recently opened permanent location. Owner Richard Premo threw a slice at a whiteboard to use as a guide for the painting.


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?