PESHASTIN — A homeowner awoke to a loud noise early Friday morning and found a burglar, who was later arrested, authorities said.
Tre M. Smith, 21, Peshastin, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree vehicle prowling, resisting arrest, obstructing a law enforcement officer and third-degree assault. He was booked into the Chelan County jail.
The incident was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Friday on Blewett Cutoff Road, said Sgt. Jerry Moore with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. The homeowner grabbed his pistol for protection, but did not fire at the suspect.
Moore said Smith told the homeowner he was a police officer. He led deputies on a short foot pursuit, Moore said, but they eventually apprehended him on a small hillside off of Highway 97.
Smith also allegedly entered the homeowner's vehicle. It was unclear if anything was stolen from the home or vehicle.