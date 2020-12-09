WENATCHEE — A man in his 40s and his dog were killed this week when the truck camper they were in caught fire.
The truck camper was parked on Red Apple Road east of South Miller Street when the fire began about 11:59 p.m. Sunday, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with Wenatchee police.
The cause of the fire is unknown though authorities don’t suspect foul play. “There didn’t appear to be anything criminal at all,” Reinfeld said.
The identity of the man has not been released. Police believe they know who he is and that he was known to occasionally live in campers, Reinfeld said.
An autopsy is expected to be complete soon.