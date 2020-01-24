MANSON — A firefighter rescued a dog from a frigid lake Friday after the dog and its owner fell through the ice.
The man and dog broke through ice on Roses Lake near Manson about 9:30 a.m., the Manson Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. The man swam to the shore on his own, but the dog was still in the water when firefighters arrived.
A rescue swimmer with the fire department entered the water and rescued the dog. The man and dog were treated at the scene for mild hypothermia, the release said.
Ice on the lake was measured at about 1 to 1.5 inches and is too thin for people to use safely, the department said.