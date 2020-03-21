MALAGA — A Wenatchee man was tracked by a K-9 and arrested Saturday after allegedly holding a knife to his girlfriend’s throat and threatening to kill her.
Samuel Madrigal-Santana, 28, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, violating a protection order, possession of a controlled substance and harassment/threats to kill, according to Chelan County Regional Justice Center records.
The incident began just before 1 a.m. Saturday when he allegedly became irrational and violent toward his girlfriend while they were driving on Malaga-Alcoa Highway, said Sgt. Adam Musgrove with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
She was able to discreetly call 911 without him noticing, Musgrove said. RiverCom dispatchers heard the woman trying to calm him down and were able to track the phone’s location.
At some point the woman stopped the car near Stemilt Creek Road and Madrigal-Santana fled the vehicle, Musgrove said.
Officers arrived on scene and called for a K-9 to track Madrigal-Santana. After 35-40 minutes, Deputy Mike Lamon and K-9 Kane found Madrigal-Santana hiding in a culvert along the Columbia River, Musgrove said.
He was taken into custody without incident, Musgrove said. The woman was shaken but uninjured.
It was K-9 Kane’s first successful track for the department. He was certified just a few weeks ago, Musgrave said.