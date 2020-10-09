RIVERSIDE — A Riverside man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly struck an Okanogan County Assessor’s Office employee’s vehicle with a baseball bat.
The assessor’s employee was appraising property about 12:30 p.m. on Scanlon Lake Road when she was confronted by Edward Conger, 60, and told to leave the property, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The woman returned to her county vehicle and then Conger allegedly hit the vehicle with a bat, the release said.
Conger was later arrested by deputies on suspicion of second-degree assault, intimidating a public servant and second-degree malicious mischief. He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail.