WENATCHEE — A 26-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly shot at another man on Boodry Street in Wenatchee.
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office detectives believe Jesus Garibay went to at least two homes in the neighborhood looking for a man from Seattle who owed him money, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court. When an occupant in the second home said he didn't know the Seattle man, Garibay allegedly fired a shot at him.
The alleged victim said he heard the gun fire and then felt something hit the ground near his feet. At the scene, police found a spent .45-caliber casing and an unspent .45-caliber round, the affidavit said.
Occupants of the homes visited by Garibay identified him through a photo lineup presented by investigators, the affidavit said.
Garibay was arrested at his home on suspicion of first-degree assault and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. He was expected to make a preliminary appearance Thursday in Superior Court.
Last week, Garibay told detectives he was the victim of an attack Oct. 29 when two people came to his home on Terminal Avenue and shot it with shotguns, the affidavit said. Garibay told them he returned fire with a .45-caliber pistol.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.