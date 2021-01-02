WENATCHEE — A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree robbery after allegedly attacking a gas station clerk in Wenatchee.
Dale R. Alderman, 22, entered the 76 station at 210 Ferry St. at around 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Sgt. Erik Vasquez said. Alderman proceeded to grab some candy bars, alcohol and walk towards the front door, he said.
"It sounds like he was thrashing some of the items in the candy sections, like causing a mess,” Vasquez said.
At the door, the clerk confronted him and a scuffle ensued.
Vasquez did not know how injured the clerk was, but did not believe an ambulance was called. No weapons were involved.
Alderman was in custody Saturday at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.