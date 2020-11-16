BRIDGEPORT — The Douglas County Sheriff’s office arrested a Bridgeport man after a crash led to the death of a 17-year-old passenger Saturday evening in Bridgeport.
The 17-year-old Bridgeport girl was trapped inside of the car after the single-vehicle crash, which was reported about 6:10 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Crews from the Bridgeport Fire Department removed her from the car. Medical crews then took her to Three Rivers Hospital where she died.
Medical crews also transported the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Williams, to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Speed and intoxicants contributed to the crash, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies later booked Williams into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.