WENATCHEE — Police arrested a Wenatchee man on suspicion of reckless endangerment after his car crashed shortly after 10 p.m. Monday on the 900 block of Cherry Street.
The 2014 Ford Focus destroyed a light pole, damaged a transformer, hit a fence and a bench near Triangle Park and came to rest on its top, police said.
The driver, Charles Taylor, 41, of Wenatchee, was heading up Orondo Avenue toward Miller Street when he took the bend onto Cherry Street too wide, clipping the curb on the left side of the road. There were two teen passengers. Police said speed was a factor.
There were no life-threatening injuries, said Wenatchee police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld, but a 16-year-old Wenatchee-area passenger with visible injuries was taken to Central Washington Hospital. She was released from the hospital about four hours later.