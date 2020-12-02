WENATCHEE — Police arrested a Wenatchee man after shots were fired in his apartment on the 600 block of Idaho Street early Wednesday morning.
Officers who responded to the 12:45 a.m. report of gunshots heard more gunshots as they arrived, said Wenatchee Police Sgt. Nathan Hahn. Police tried to contact the 41-year-old resident but he refused to come outside and talk.
The man stayed inside until agreeing to come out at 2:36 a.m., he said. Officers arrested him and seized a pistol inside the apartment.
Police saw a defect on a wall and several shell casings inside, indicating that he was shooting into the walls of his apartment, he said.
Police do not know if bullets went through the apartment’s walls into other apartments, he said. No nearby residents reported bullets in their apartment.
Officers booked the man into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for reckless discharge of a firearm within the city, possession of a dangerous weapon and two counts of reckless endangerment.