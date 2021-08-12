GEORGE — Two men are dead after a driver allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 283 near George and collided with another vehicle on Wednesday.
The driver, Christopher Crisostomo, 37, of Fall City, was northbound on Adams Road in a 2016 Hino tractor trailer when he drove into a car, killing both people in the car, according to a news release by the Washington State Patrol.
Rigoberto Marmolejo Garcia, 31, of Royal City, was driving southwest on Highway 283 in a 2005 Chevy Silverado, the release states. A 52-year-old passenger from Moses Lake, whose name State Patrol has not yet released, was traveling with Garcia.
Crisostomo collided into the driver side of the Chevy at the intersection of Adams Road and Highway 283, according to the release. Both Garcia and his passenger died at the scene of the crash.
Troopers arrested Crisostomo on suspicion of two counts of vehicular homicide. He was booked into the Grant County Jail in Ephrata.
State Patrol is waiting for next of kin to be notified before releasing the name of the passenger.
