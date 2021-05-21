WENATCHEE — Police arrested a Michigan man on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder after an employee of a Wenatchee hotel was attacked and choked Thursday morning.
The employee fought her attacker and fled the room at the Super 8 hotel on North Miller Street. She was taken to Central Washington Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
East Wenatchee Police later stopped James Smith, 32, of Oscoda, Michigan, as he drove on Highway 28. He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping, according to a Wenatchee Police Department news release
RiverCom Dispatch received a 7:59 a.m. report of an assault at the hotel. Officers said a hotel employee told them she had been assaulted by a guest.
The employee had gone up to the third floor to address a problem with the guest’s room. She told officers a man closed and locked the door and then assaulted and strangled her.
This story will be updated as more information is available.