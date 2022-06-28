WENATCHEE — A 22-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly vandalized a car, fled police and then damaged 19 Bird scooters.
Caleb Ray Nerland was arrested by Wenatchee police on suspicion of attempting to elude, reckless driving, first-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest and second-degree malicious mischief.
Police believe he stabbed the hood of a Subaru Forester about 1:20 a.m. on the 400 block of North Chelan Avenue with a knife or screwdriver, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court. Police found the car had three deep dents connected by lines scratched into the paint in the shape of a triangle.
He then reportedly drove erratically through Wenatchee before coming to a stop on the George Sellar Bridge, the affidavit said.
Police blocked the roadway and attempted to contact Nerland, but he allegedly fled the area. Officers did not pursue him because he wasn’t suspected of crimes that meet the state’s threshold for police pursuits, the affidavit said.
Nerland was later located in the Coast Hotel parking lot where witnesses reported he spun donuts with his vehicle and drove over electric scooters, the affidavit said. Police counted 19 Bird scooters valued at $1,000 each.
Nerland was arrested near the hotel following a short foot pursuit.
Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said it doesn’t appear drugs or alcohol were a factor, but noted “[Nerland’s] actions were certainly irrational and don’t make a lot of sense.”
Nerland was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and is expected to make a preliminary appearance Wednesday in Superior Court.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone