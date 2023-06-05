EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police arrested a 46-year-old man Sunday after they say he attempted to drive a stolen trackhoe over the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge.
The trackhoe made it halfway over the bridge before police stopped him and returned it.
RiverCom Dispatch received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday that "subjects" were driving a trackhoe in circles by the pedestrian bridge near Sunset Highway and 9th St. NE, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
The driver was "slowly" making its way over westbound on the pedestrian bridge when an East Wenatchee police officer was dispatched and caught up with the trackhoe from the west side, the affidavit said.
Police say the driver said he was taking the trackhoe over the bridge to park it and had permission to move it.
The trackhoe owner — the vice president and owner of Selland Construction — told police that no one had permission to move it, according to the affidavit. The trackhoe was returned to the east side of the footbridge.
The driver of the stolen trackhoe was arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center Sunday, according to court documents.
He made a preliminary appearance on Monday and bail was set at $5,000.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone