Kubota

Police say a 46-year-old man stole a Kubota track hoe similar the Kubota pictured here and drove it onto the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge that crosses the Columbia River.

 Wikimedia Commons/Reinhold Möller

EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police arrested a 46-year-old man Sunday after they say he attempted to drive a stolen trackhoe over the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge.

The trackhoe made it halfway over the bridge before police stopped him and returned it.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

