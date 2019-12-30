BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man is accused of burglarizing and then selling stolen cigarettes to an employee at a nearby mini mart.
Authorities believe Stacy A. Haines broke into M&R Supermarket in Bridgeport three times on Thursday, causing $25,000 in damage to the store and stealing $5,000 in cigarettes and other goods, according to Douglas County Superior Court documents.
Surveillance footage showed a rock thrown through a store window about 12:33 a.m. followed by man, believed to be Haines, walking through the window, the documents said. Haines allegedly filled a garbage bag with cigarettes and left.
Haines was later seen at a mini mart about a mile from M&R Supermarket. Surveillance footage appeared to show Haines selling five packs of cigarettes to a cashier, the documents said.
He returned to M&R Supermarket at 5:44 a.m. and then filled a new bag with cigarettes, the documents said.
Haines entered the store a third time at 6 a.m. and allegedly lifted a safe from a counter onto the floor and then pushed out of view of the camera, damaging the store floor. The safe was left at the store unopened.
Haines was arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft, first-degree malicious mischief, first-degree trafficking stolen property and three counts of second-degree burglary. He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail.