20220909_100107.jpg
Fire at a Motel 6 early Friday morning in Wenatchee was contained to a single room. One person was arrested.

WENATCHEE — A 40-year-old man was jailed on suspicion of first-degree arson Friday after a fire broke out in a Motel 6 room in Wenatchee.

The fire was reported about 12:45 a.m. at 610 N. Wenatchee Ave. in room 228, a second-floor unit, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.



Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

