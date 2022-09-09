WENATCHEE — A 40-year-old man was jailed on suspicion of first-degree arson Friday after a fire broke out in a Motel 6 room in Wenatchee.
The fire was reported about 12:45 a.m. at 610 N. Wenatchee Ave. in room 228, a second-floor unit, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Flames were contained to the room where the fire started, but there was “considerable fire damage and water damage,” said Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Kay McKellar. The fire was knocked down at 1:01 a.m. and crews left the scene at 2:30 a.m. No one was injured.
Wenatchee police were pointed by witnesses to Christopher Cary Blanchard, whom a hotel owner said was assigned to room 228. Blanchard was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson. He's being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Blanchard told police that he was recently released from prison related to an arson conviction, the affidavit said.
Court records show Blanchard pleaded guilty in 2021 to second-degree arson after he set a fire at Parkside Place, a mental health treatment facility in Wenatchee. At the time, he’d been transferred to Parkside as part of a plea agreement in a Whatcom County reckless burning case.
