WENATCHEE — A 35-year-old man went to Walmart on Monday to meet the potential buyer of a stolen mountain bike believed to have been stolen in Cashmere. He was arrested instead.
The bike owners worked with Chelan County sheriff’s deputies to set up a meeting in Wenatchee with Chase Dustin Davis to buy the 2012 GT Sensor for $800, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday in Chelan County Superior Court.
The owner, a Cashmere man, reported the bike stolen in October. It was originally purchased for $1,800. Deputies checked bicyclebluebook.com, a site that provides bicycle values, to determine it was currently worth $1,380, the affidavit said.
The owner told deputies he and his wife have closely monitored local online marketplaces for the bike since it was stolen, the affidavit said. They saw the bike listed on LetGo, an app for buying and selling, on April 3 but the listing was removed before they made contact with the seller.
The husband and wife saw the same bike posted Monday on Facebook Marketplace and then contacted deputies.
A friend of the husband and wife arranged to meet Davis at Walmart to purchase the bike, the affidavit said. Deputies detained Davis shortly after he arrived. The bike owner went to the scene and identified the bike as his, noting its Maxxis Mobster tires and markings left by a now-removed Oakland Raiders sticker, the affidavit said.
Davis told deputies he bought the bike from a man he met online.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree trafficking stolen property and second-degree driving with a suspended license.