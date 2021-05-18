MALAGA — A Malaga man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly having sex with two animals.
Porfirio Arroyo Uriostegui, 60, is accused of having sex with a goat in 2018 and a dog in 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court by Wenatchee Valley Animal Control.
A witness brought the allegations to authorities March 10 of this year and provided a verbal account of the 2018 incident and video footage of the 2019 incident, the affidavit said. Both are alleged to have occurred in Malaga.
Animal control seized nine dogs from his property during a search March 29.
The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on April 29 charged Arroyo with two counts of first-degree animal cruelty, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Arroyo was summoned to appear Tuesday afternoon in Superior Court for a preliminary appearance.