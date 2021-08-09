MALOTT — Authorities say a 22-year-old Bridgeport man drowned Friday while fleeing Okanogan County deputies.
Zidany Amado at 7:18 p.m. was swimming in the Okanogan River in an alleged attempt to elude officers when he went under the surface in a strong current and did not resurface, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
His body was located at 11:01 a.m. Saturday and retrieved by a diver with the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were attempting to contact Amado after he allegedly stole a 1995 Honda Accord on Thursday and threatened the 43-year-old car owner with a knife the next day when confronted by the owner in Malott, the news release said.
The car owner told deputies that he confronted Amado and then Amado pulled out a knife and chased him back to the car he rode in with his brother. The brothers fled after Amado allegedly pounded on the car windows and attempted to open a car door, the release said.
Amado reportedly used the stolen Honda to follow the brothers but eventually stopped, turned around and headed northbound on Old Highway 97. The brothers followed Amado and told a deputy they saw him enter an orchard south of Malott, the release said.
Shortly after 5:23 p.m. when the first deputy arrived, a K9 team unsuccessfully attempted to find Amado. Residents in the area told dispatchers of a man running with a backpack who was last seen floating in the Okanogan River with a log, the release said.
A deputy responded to the area from the west and saw Armado crawling along the east bank of the river. Amado allegedly ignored commands to give up and continued out of view, the release said.
Deputies went to the east side of the river and found Amado again, but the sheriff's office said he ignored commands to stop running and then re-entered the river and swam toward the west bank, the release said.
At 7:18 p.m., Amado was seen struggling in a strong current before he went under the water and did not resurface. The search for Amado, which involved a helicopter, diver, Malott Fire, Okanogan Fire and Lifeline Ambulance, was called off at 9:17 p.m. due to darkness.
Marine patrol deputies with the sheriff’s office returned Saturday and recovered Amado's body.
New pursuit and use-of-force laws
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said recently enacted legislation that place tighter guidelines on police likely had a small impact on the pursuit of Amado.
“It might’ve [caused] some unsuredness, maybe, on the deputy side,” Hawley said,
Legislators this year passed laws that limit instances when officers can pursue a fleeing vehicle — though not foot chases — and call for more discretion when using force. However, most foot pursuits end with some degree of force, like a tackle or the use of a Taser, Hawley said.
“So there’s a little bit of concern on the law enforcement side, and myself as well, to pursue on foot because you know what the ending is going to be,” Hawley said. “There’s going to be a use of force.”
He explained that a deputy asked a sergeant if it was OK to pursue after they found the stolen Honda empty and the sergeant advised them to wait for a K9 team to arrive.
“It’s hard to say in this situation that it would have changed the outcome or changed how it went,” Hawley said of the law changes. He noted that deputies may have also waited for a K9 prior to July 25 when the laws went into effect.
The laws also require officers to establish probable cause before detaining a suspect for questioning. Hawley said pursuing deputies, through the car owner's account and description of Amado, believed they had established probable cause to arrest Amado for second-degree assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.
"They didn't have an exact name, but they felt they had probable cause with the information they had at hand," Hawley said.