LEAVENWORTH — A 50-year-old man drowned Tuesday while inner tubing in the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth.
The man was tubing with his two teenage sons near the KOA Campground when about 1:55 p.m. the tube capsized and he fell backwards and struck his head on a rock, said Adam Musgrove, chief of operations with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
He sustained a head injury and then went facedown in the water and drowned, Musgrove said. His son and some bystanders helped bring him to shore, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
“Unfortunately, he succumbed to the injuries and drowning there and passed away right there on the side of the river,” Musgrove said.
The man’s identity and city of residence were not available Tuesday evening. He had two sons and two daughters, Musgrove said.
The section of river where the man died is a set of rapids called Boulder Bend and is known for exposed river rocks. Though the river is much lower than in spring when it's popular with kayakers and rafters, Musgrove said it's still dangerous — especially without a helmet.
He advised the public to be “extremely cautious” when recreating on the river.
“That river is very deceiving,” Musgrove said. He added, “That water is very cold and … just because it’s not deep doesn’t mean that the water isn’t dangerous.”
