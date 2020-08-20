WENATCHEE — A Bellingham man is charged with four felonies after he allegedly stole a car from an auto dealership and fled police last week.
David Charles Maier, 30, is accused of stealing a Hyundai Tuscon from Mega Auto Sales in Wenatchee on Aug. 14 and then and then crashing the vehicle outside the Leavenworth Safeway, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Maier was charged Wednesday in Superior Court with theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without owner’s permission, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and second-degree attempted robbery.
If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of roughly a decade in prison, according to a document filed in Superior Court.
Maier is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $100,000 bail.