WENATCHEE — A 43-year-old Wenatchee man could spend six years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to sexually abusing a child.
Jaime Serrato is accused of sexually assaulting the girl when she was 6, 14 and 15 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Serrato pleaded guilty in Superior Court to three sexual assault-related charges. He denied the accusations and in pleading guilty submitted an Alford plea, which allowed him to take advantage of the prosecution’s offer without admitting wrongdoing.
Chelan County prosecutors and Serrato’s defense attorney are recommending he receive a six-year prison sentence with three years of community custody. He’ll be required to register as a sex offender.
Serrato is scheduled to be sentenced March 3 in Superior Court.