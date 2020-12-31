MONITOR — A body found in the Wenatchee River Dec. 27 in Monitor has been identified as a 60-year-old Wenatchee man.
The man was identified as Terry Lee Ray, according to a news release Thursday from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Ray was found in the river near Wenatchee River County Park in Monitor by passersby.
The sheriff’s office says Ray was a former resident of Christopher House who moved out of the assisted living facility in mid-November to live in Cashmere.
Officials estimate Ray’s body was underwater for two weeks and an autopsy by the Chelan County Coroner’s Office found the cause of death to be fresh water drowning, the release said. Currently, there is no evidence of foul play.