WENATCHEE — A Leavenworth-area man charged with assault and imprisonment after he fired warning shots near a BNSF Railway crew was found not guilty of all charges Friday.
James Carl Brown, 45, was charged in Chelan County Superior Court with four counts of second-degree assault and four counts of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
The 12-person jury deliberated for about two hours before delivering the not guilty verdicts.
“All the time God is good and God is good all the time,” Brown said in an interview after the trial.
He faced 25 years in prison if convicted, said his attorney, Nick Yedinak.
Brown on Oct. 23, 2018 fired several warning shots with an M4-style rifle while instructing a railroad crew to leave the Chumstick Highway property where he lived. Brown was arrested that night by members of the Chelan County Regional SWAT Team and then released from jail after posting $10,000 bail.
As his case proceeded during the last 14 months, Brown rejected plea offers from prosecutors and demanded a trial.
“There were some offers, but Mr. Brown was adamant in his innocence,” Yedinak said.
Trial began Tuesday in superior court after the jury was selected Monday. Chelan County Deputy Prosecutor James Hershey called 16 witnesses to testify, including the four members of the railroad crew.
The crew testified that Brown was not in front of their boom truck when he fired warning shots, but Brown testified he was crossing in front of the truck and had to move out of the way to avoid being hit and then fired his rifle at the ground.
In his closing argument, Hershey argued that Brown wasn’t in fear for his life, as he claimed, and that he was instead angry at the railroad employees trespassing on the property.
“The defendant was mad about it and fixated on it and he wanted to make a point,” Hershey said.
He told the jury that the use of a deadly weapon to remove nonviolent trespassers is not a justified use of force and that Brown imprisoned them by not allowing them to leave through his driveway. A railroad crossing next to the property was removed for repair; The crew testified there was nowhere else for them to go.
Yedinak argued that Brown was defending his property and himself, and that Brown never threatened to harm the railroad workers and he never told them they couldn’t leave through railroad right of way.
“If Mr. Brown ever wanted to create fear or apprehension, he would have pointed the gun at them,” Yedinak said.