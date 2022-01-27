WENATCHEE — In May, the 23-year-old former Super 8 hotel employee was nearly choked to death by a guest who’d asked her to plunge his toilet. On Wednesday, she addressed her attacker before he was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison.
“While that day will be burned in my mind from the trauma, I can assure you that everything about the man who did this will be forgotten,” she said.
“From the voice who told me those horrifying first words, to the awful fleshy taste in my mouth from biting your disrespectful and disgraceful hand.”
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera on Wednesday sentenced James Jackson-Smith, a 33-year-old Michigan resident, to 17 years and 11 months in prison and ordered him to have no contact with the victim for 80 years.
Jackson-Smith was found guilty Dec. 17 by a jury of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping. He was acquitted of first-degree attempted murder.
The standard sentencing range for someone with no previous criminal history like Jackson-Smith is 168 to 215 months. In ordering the high-end of 215 months, Ferrera cited his apparent lack of remorse and her concern for his ability to rehabilitate.
“Mr. Jackson-Smith takes no responsibility for his actions at all,” Ferrera said. “He seems to completely lack any insight into the severity of his actions.”
She noted that he appears to resent not only the victim, but all women, and they're especially at risk of being victimized by Jackson-Smith.
“At this point, I don’t know if rehabilitation is possible — I hope so — but all I can do at this point is protect the public from you for as long as possible,” Ferrera said.
Jackson-Smith maintained at trial that the woman attacked him and any injuries he inflicted upon her were in self-defense. She did not sustain any serious physical injuries, though Ferrera emphasized that he could have killed her.
In a statement made before Ferrera issued her sentence, Jackson-Smith showed little emotion and made no mention of the victim.
“I always believed that the best way to get past situations like this was to rise above it,” Jackson-Smith said. “I’ve tried over and over again to be more than what was expected of me, to overcome every obstacle, thinking that my suffering somehow had some sort of, I don’t know, a silver lining or a rainbow at the end.
"Now I just wish that every time my life was in danger that it just (expletive) killed me and got it over with."
Jackson-Smith split much of his life between Michigan and Cle Elum. About a decade ago, he was featured in the History Channel series “Ax Men” alongside his father, Jimmy Smith of S&S Aqua Logging. The show often depicted a hostile and verbally abusive relationship between the two.
His mental health was evaluated before the trial by a doctor enlisted by his attorney, Jesse Collins. The doctor did not diagnose any disorders or conditions that would’ve rendered Jackson-Smith incompetent to stand trial, though he was found to have “heavy levels” of depression, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder, Collins said.
Prior to his arrest, Jackson-Smith lived in Michigan where he worked for an auto parts manufacturing company. He had returned to Washington in May to attend his uncle’s funeral in Leavenworth. It was during his stay that he assaulted the hotel employee.
Detectives believe Jackson-Smith spent the night preceding the victim’s work shift attempting to lure the hotel’s night clerk into his room. She was also a young woman and he remarked at trial that he liked her name.
The night clerk testified she thought Jackson-Smith’s behavior was concerning, but she did not relay her suspicions to the victim.
The victim was called to Jackson-Smith’s room to unclog his toilet. He asked the night clerk to do the same, but she declined to go to his third-floor room and instead told him to pick up a plunger in the hotel lobby.
The victim testified in December that as she was plunging the toilet Jackson-Smith approached her from behind and began choking her, saying, “Shush, it’s OK. It’ll all be over soon.”
In the ensuing struggle, she bit his hand in an attempt to break free, but testified that she believes he would’ve killed her if he had not suddenly stopped choking her with a hotel lanyard she wore around her neck.
She testified that the thought of her cat at home helped fuel her resistance against Jackson-Smith as he squeezed the red lanyard around her neck.
“May 20th of 2021 will be without a doubt the worst day of my life, however I refuse to let it control my life,” she said on Wednesday. “However, I refuse to let it control my life. I will continue to let my life go on with my friends and my family, and especially my cat.”
She no longer works at the hotel and since the attack has graduated college.
According to Jackson-Smith's testimony, he called the victim a sexist slur while she was plunging the toilet and ordered her to leave and then she hit him in the head, sparking the fight. Collins, his lawyer, on Wednesday said that story never changed during his representation of Jackson-Smith.
“I firmly believe that he believes that what happened in that hotel room happened the way he described,” Collins said.