OKANOGAN — A Bellingham man who escaped the Okanogan County Jail in January has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.
Kristofer Lee Wittman, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Okanogan County Superior Court to one count of second-degree escape. Judge Henry Rawson sentenced him to 43 months in prison.
Wittman and Christian White of Rock Island escaped Jan. 5 through ventilation ductwork. Wittman is believed by authorities to have left behind a note that read: “Watch one hand while the other one leaves. See you on the flip side.”
He was arrested Jan. 13 south of the Rock Island Dam.
White was arrested Jan. 12 in Portland with Teresa Lancaster, a 63-year-old Cashmere resident. White maintains Lancaster was an unwilling accomplice in the escape.
Lancaster in March was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to second-degree rendering criminal assistance and criminal conspiracy to second-degree escape, both gross misdemeanors.
White has a May 3 readiness hearing.
For Wittman, Wednesday marked the end of two other unrelated cases when he pleaded guilty in both.
Wittman was first booked into the jail in September after he allegedly fled deputies in Tonasket in a stolen vehicle and was found in possession of stolen debit cards.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempting to elude, third-degree driving with a suspended license, obstructing a law enforcement officer and nine counts of second-degree possessing stolen property.
On Dec. 26, guards found a 21-inch by 15-inch hole in the drywall beside Wittman’s bunk, exposing concrete, according to a probable cause affidavit. The concrete appeared to have been chipped away and guards found a 12-inch steel rod apparently taken from inside the wall.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted escape and second-degree malicious mischief.
Wittman was sentenced to 29 months and 18 months respectively in the two cases. Prison time will be served concurrently with the escape conviction sentence.