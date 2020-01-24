WENATCHEE — A 71-year-old man remained at Central Washington Hospital in stable condition Friday after he was struck by a car Thursday evening on Orondo Avenue, according to Wenatchee Police.
The pedestrian sustained two leg injuries and a head injury, Sgt. Tim Lykken said at the scene. The incident occurred about 5:50 p.m. near Plaza Super Jet.
Lykken said the male driver, who was in a Nissan Altima, was uninjured.
Capt. Brian Chance said Friday that the 55-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment. His name and the pedestrian's were being withheld.
State Patrol is assisting with the investigation, which is still underway, Chance said. Orondo Avenue reopened around 8 p.m. Thursday.