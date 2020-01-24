WENATCHEE — In an attempt to evade police, an assault suspect went into the Columbia River for about 10 minutes Friday before surrendering.
When Wenatchee Police responded about 9 a.m. to a reported assault at Lighthouse Ministries, the suspect, 23-year-old José Gomez, fled on foot and entered the river in the area of Thurston and Worthen streets, said Capt. Brian Chance.
The man refused commands from police to exit the river for about 10 minutes before he came back to shore. He didn't appear to have suffered injuries from the cold water, Chance said. The water temperature was probably in the upper 30s, according to Chelan County PUD data.
Gomez allegedly struck an officer while he was taken into custody and threatened staff at Central Washington Hospital, Chance said.
The officer was not seriously injured.
There were few details available regarding the Lighthouse assault, but the alleged victim suffered minor injuries, Chance said. Gomez was previously told by officials not to visit the Lighthouse.
He was arrested on suspicion of simple assault, second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, third-degree assault and felony harassment.
Gomez's last known legal address was Sedro Woolley, but he's lived in the area 4-5 months, Chance said.