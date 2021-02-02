WENATCHEE — Police say a 22-year-old man threatened to kill a city parks employee Monday as the worker was cleaning Locomotive Park in Wenatchee.
David Padilla Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and felony harassment after threatening the city of Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services employee about 9:40 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The city worker told police he placed a bicycle that appeared to be discarded into his work truck and then Sanchez, who was seated in the park with a group of people, ran toward him and threatened to stab him if he didn’t return the bike, the affidavit said.
The parks worker returned the bike and then left the park with his co-worker and called the police.
The parks worker told police Sanchez said something to the effect of “You see the tag on that rock? This is my turf. Give me my bike or I’ll stab you,” according to the affidavit.
In an interview with police, Sanchez did not deny confronting the parks employee, but did deny threatening to stab him, the affidavit said. Police found a serrated knife in Sanchez’s right pants pocket, the affidavit said.
Sanchez was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Tuesday afternoon in Superior Court.