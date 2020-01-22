WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man who allegedly threatened his mother and son was arrested Wednesday morning following a seven-hour standoff with police.
Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Ridgeview Lane in Wenatchee at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday for a report that David A. Lopez, 34, was behaving erratically and threatened to cut his mother's and son’s throats.
Lopez was arrested about 6 a.m. Wednesday shortly after a bedroom was set on fire, the Wenatchee Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.
As a search warrant to enter the home was being prepared, officials determined through a risk assessment that a SWAT team was required to serve the warrant, the release said.
The Chelan County Regional SWAT Team and the Douglas County Special Response Team responded around 2:30 a.m.
Throughout the incident, police say Lopez refused to exit the home and follow orders from police, and twice he stepped outside the home before going back inside.
About 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a fire was seen in the bedroom of the home. Firefighters already on-scene extinguished the fire.
Lopez didn’t leave the home immediately after the fire began and “holed up for a solid 15 minutes after the fire was reported,” said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Reinfeld said damage to the bedroom was likely extensive.
Lopez exited the home shortly before 6 a.m. and was arrested on suspicion of threats to do harm (domestic violence), obstructing a law enforcement officer and outstanding warrants from Chelan County District Court. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Officers from Wenatchee Police, East Wenatchee Police, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.