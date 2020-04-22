EAST WENATCHEE — A man was shot dead by a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Tuesday night outside East Wenatchee.
Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Norma Lane, located near Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park between East Wenatchee and Rock Island, after a man and woman could be heard screaming in the background of an open 911 call, the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit said Wednesday in a news release.
Investigators say it was apparent that a gun was involved in the altercation. Shortly after deputies arrived, there was a shooting that left the man dead, the release said. No deputies were injured.
The circumstances that led to the shooting have not been disclosed.
The identity of the man killed has not been released, nor has the identity of the deputy. The deputy was placed on administrative leave — standard procedure following an officer involved shooting, the release said.
The shooting is being investigated by the special investigations unit, with detectives from the Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington State Patrol.