WENATCHEE — A Sumner man accused of stabbing a 21-year-old man who kissed his mother pleaded guilty to assault Monday.
Police say Peyton M. Baalaer on April 29, 2018, stabbed the victim seven times following a confrontation that began after he saw the victim kissing and hugging his mother, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.
The wounds were about 3 centimeters deep; police speculated that the victim’s heavy jacket likely stopped the knife from penetrating deeper.
Baalaer, 22, left the scene and wasn’t arrested until October 2018 by Sumner Police on a warrant for the stabbing.
He pleaded guilty Monday in superior court to one count of second-degree assault and is scheduled to be sentenced March 23.
The prosecution and defense are recommending 7.5 months in jail, 18 months of community service, drug and mental health treatment, restitution for the victim’s injuries and a 10-year no-contact order with the victim.
His standard sentencing range is 3-9 months.