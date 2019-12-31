WENATCHEE — An Everett teen who in July sparked a 14-acre brush fire in Manson when he blew up a mailbox was sentenced to three days in jail and more than $37,000 in restitution.
Michael P. Popov, 18, pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to one count of first-degree reckless burning, a Class C felony. Judge Kristin Ferrera sentenced Popov to three days in jail, 27 days of community service and ordered him to pay $37,218 in restitution.
Popov at about 1:30 p.m. July 6 placed three mortar-style fireworks inside a mailbox near the intersection of Grade Creek and Upper Joe Creek roads.
Popov was arrested that day driving a black Jetta Volkswagen on Grade Creek Road after a witness reported a black car parked near the mailbox sped away following multiple explosions. Popov told authorities a friend, whom he wouldn’t identify, lit the fireworks and they detonated inside the mailbox.
The explosion ignited a fire that burned 14.4 acres of brush. Some nearby homes were issued Level 1 evacuation notices. Crews from five fire districts, the U.S. Forest Service and the state Department of Natural Resources responded to the fire.
Restitution payments will be split between two agencies: $20,814 to Chelan County Fire District 5 in Manson and $16,404 to the DNR.