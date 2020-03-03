WATERVILLE — A Wenatchee man who illegally purchased a pair of black powder revolvers from a sporting goods store pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm.
Joshua B. Stuller bought the revolvers in November from Sportsmans Warehouse in East Wenatchee. He lost his rights to possess firearms in 2016 after he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges that he threatened to kill employees of a property management firm from which he’d rented.
The store manager later recognized Stuller from a news story and reported the transaction to authorities. Firearm retailers aren’t required to perform background checks during the sale of black powder revolvers and rifles because they aren’t considered firearms by federal law.
Stuller, 31, pleaded guilty in Douglas County Superior Court to one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
In his guilty plea, Stuller wrote that he researched his firearm rights and mistakenly concluded he was able to own a black powder firearm.
“I now know that Washington considers a black powder gun a firearm for firearm possession rights purposes,” Stuller wrote. “I am really sorry for the problem my confusion has caused.”
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 6. Prosecutors are recommending 30 days in jail.