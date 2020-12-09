ORONDO — A firefighter who saw a rollover outside Orondo pulled the driver out of the vehicle shortly before the car was engulfed in flames.
The vehicle was seen driving erratically and at high speeds about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at milepost 225 on Highway 97 when it left the roadway and rolled several times, Douglas County Fire District 4 said in a news release.
Firefighter Scott Carter watched the crash and was first on scene. The driver couldn't get out of the vehicle due to jammed doors and the car was beginning to catch fire.
Carter shattered the passenger door window and pulled the driver from the car, which was quickly consumed by fire.
The driver identified himself to authorities as 24-year-old Jorge Cruz, said Trooper John Bryant with the Washington State Patrol. He added the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating Cruz for driving a stolen vehicle.
The driver was treated at the scene and then transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. His condition was not available Wednesday evening.
Fire district firefighters put the fire out.
John Bryant, spokesman for the Washington State Patrol, said state patrol investigated the