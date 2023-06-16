WATERVILLE — A Rock Island man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of illegally handling several pistols in a store.
Casey Charles McKinstry, 33, was arrested in March 2022 after an off-duty police officer saw him handling firearms in an East Wenatchee store, Sportsman's Warehouse, according to court documents filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Josh Virnig, an officer with the Columbia Drug Task Force, recognized McKinstry and knew he had felony convictions. State law prohibits people with prior felony convictions from knowingly owning, possessing or controlling a firearm.
Store security footage appeared to show McKinstry handle nine separate pistols at a store counter, court documents said.
Virnig said in a probable cause affidavit that he was concerned a woman who was with McKinstry might purchase a gun for McKinstry.
McKinstry was initially charged with nine counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. As part of a plea agreement, McKinstry pleaded guilty to only one count of unlawful possession of a firearm on Thursday.
McKinstry also pleaded guilty of conspiring "with at least one person other than the intended recipient to deliver ... heroin" in a case with ties to Chelan County. He was sentenced to six months in jail and a year of probation.
In Chelan County Superior Court, McKinstry was sentenced Wednesday to a year in jail after pleading guilty to delivery of a controlled substance — fentanyl. The two sentences will be served concurrently.
