Douglas County Courthouse, Waterville (copy)

The Douglas County Courthouse in Waterville. 

 Wikipedia Commons

WATERVILLE — A Rock Island man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of illegally handling several pistols in a store.

Casey Charles McKinstry, 33, was arrested in March 2022 after an off-duty police officer saw him handling firearms in an East Wenatchee store, Sportsman's Warehouse, according to court documents filed in Douglas County Superior Court.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?