WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man who in November led Wenatchee Police on a dangerous chase through neighborhood streets was sentenced to nine months in jail and will be ordered to pay thousands in restitution.
Timothy Marc Fryhover, 53, pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to attempting to elude and hit and run unattended. Judge Travis Brandt sentenced him to nine months in jail.
On Nov. 18, Fryhover’s Kia Sorento struck a parked car on Springwater Avenue, prompting a police response, and then fled the officer.
Dash-cam footage shows the Kia nearly hit more cars, both parked and oncoming, and run over a stop sign, fire hydrant and two power boxes before crashing to a halt on the lawn of a home on Cedar Wood Place.
Fryhover apologized for the incident and cited spiraling personal problems as a contributor to his behavior.
“I’m going to change my ways now,” Fryhover said. “And I’m sorry.”
Brandt called the incident “extremely egregious” because of the risk the chase posed to the community, noting that students had recently been released from school.
“I think it was a miracle that no one was hurt or injured or killed because of your actions,” Brandt said.
Restitution is currently set at $12,000 but will likely grow to “substantially” more as property owners file restitution claims, said Jeremy Ford, Fryhover’s attorney.
Fryhover is expected to appear March 17 in Chelan County District Court for a change of plea and sentencing hearing regarding gross misdemeanor charges of DUI and second-degree driving with a suspended license related to the chase.