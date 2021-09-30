WENATCHEE — A 37-year-old Wenatchee man was sentenced to almost six years in prison for an assault that left another man bleeding profusely.
Investigators say Jess Jerome Cunning in November 2019 struck a 43-year-old man in the head with a baseball bat, stabbed him multiple times and attempted to hit him with a pickup in Wenatchee, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Cunning on Aug. 9 pleaded guilty in Superior Court to attempted first-degree assault. On Monday, Judge Robert Jourdan sentenced him to 69.75 months in prison, or five years, nine months and three weeks. He’ll also spend 18 months on probation.
The victim told Wenatchee police that Cunning attacked him as he left a woman’s home, and the woman told police she believed Cunning was jealous of her relationship with the victim, the affidavit said.
Jourdan ordered Cunning to have no contact with the victim and the woman for 10 years.
Two former employers filed statements in Superior Court expressing shock at the incident and attesting to Cunning’s kind nature.
