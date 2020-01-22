WENATCHEE — A 23-year-old Wenatchee man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for allegedly raping two teenage girls.
Ismael Arcenio Amaya-Diaz in December pleaded guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to two counts of third-degree rape. The plea was an Alford plea, which allowed him to take advantage of an offer from prosecutors without admitting wrongdoing.
Judge Lesley Allan on Wednesday sentenced Amaya-Diaz to 19 months in prison and 36 months of community custody. His standard sentencing range was 15-20 months.
Amaya-Diaz was accused of raping a girl in late 2016 and another girl in August 2018. He was arrested in March 2019.