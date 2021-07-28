WENATCHEE — Police are searching for suspects involved in a non-fatal shooting Tuesday evening in Wenatchee.
A 34-year-old Wenatchee man was shot in the arm around 10:40 p.m. at his home on Montana Court, said Detective Sgt. Nathan Hahn with the Wenatchee Police Department. Montana Court is about a quarter-mile west of Morris Park.
The shooting was reported by a neighbor who called 911 after hearing two gunshots, Hahn said.
A large group of police responded shortly before 11:10 p.m. to a 76 gas station beside Ernie’s Grocery on Miller Street to investigate a possible suspect in a silver sedan. Officers surrounded the vehicle and repeatedly called for the suspect to exit. At about 11:45 p.m. a team of officers approached the vehicle and found it empty.
Detectives have not identified or arrested the shooter and it’s not clear yet if there are multiple suspects, Hahn said. He added the people involved in the shooting knew each other, leading police to believe the incident was not a random act of violence. Police don’t believe there’s an active threat to the public.
