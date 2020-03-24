WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man was hospitalized Monday after suffering multiple stab wounds.
The 34-year-old did not provide Wenatchee Police officers with much information as to how or why he was stabbed, said Sgt. Nathan Hahn.
The man called his mother from Safeway, who drove him to Central Washington Hospital. Police were alerted at 5:11 p.m. after he was transported to the hospital.
He was stabbed three times in the torso, but wasn’t seriously injured, Hahn said.
Police have not identified a suspect but are continuing to investigate.